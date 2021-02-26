Festa Italiana canceled for 2nd year in a row due to virus concerns

article

Festa Italiana, Milwaukee's summer ode to Italy, will be canceled for a second year in a row due to coronavirus concerns, the Board of Directors at the Italian Community Center said Friday, Feb. 26.

The festival was slated to continue in 2021, but the directors noted "circumstances associated with COVID-19" as their reasoning for canceling.

"COVID-19 has impacted virtually every business and industry across the country. Around the world festivals, sporting events, conferences, and community celebrations have been canceled, or postponed, due to lingering effects of this virus," said Joe Emanuele, president of the Italian Community Center and Festa Director.

"The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, vendors, members, and attendees is our highest priority," he said. "While we have confidence in the City and County of Milwaukee’s vaccine distribution plan, we thought it would be prudent to give our health officials a little more time to reach our broader community."

The festival will return in 2022, according to a release.