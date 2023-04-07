2023 Festa Italiana in Milwaukee; September dates revealed

article

The dates for the 2023 Festa Italiana in Milwaukee are revealed. The festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10.

Like 2022, Festa will be located at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street) in Milwaukee. It will be held at the following times.

Friday, Sept. 8: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

2023 marks the 43rd year of Festa's existence. Watch for more details on the festival in the coming weeks.