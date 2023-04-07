Expand / Collapse search

2023 Festa Italiana in Milwaukee; September dates revealed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The dates for the 2023 Festa Italiana in Milwaukee are revealed. The festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10.

Like 2022, Festa will be located at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street) in Milwaukee. It will be held at the following times. 

  • Friday, Sept. 8: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 9: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 10: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

2023 marks the 43rd year of Festa's existence. Watch for more details on the festival in the coming weeks.