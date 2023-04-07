2023 Festa Italiana in Milwaukee; September dates revealed
article
MILWAUKEE - The dates for the 2023 Festa Italiana in Milwaukee are revealed. The festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10.
Like 2022, Festa will be located at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street) in Milwaukee. It will be held at the following times.
- Friday, Sept. 8: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 9: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 10: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
2023 marks the 43rd year of Festa's existence. Watch for more details on the festival in the coming weeks.