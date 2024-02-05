Fentanyl shipped to Racine, Arizona man charged

article

Edgar Almonte, 27, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, for his alleged involvement in shipping fentanyl via the U.S. postal service from Arizona to Racine, Wisconsin.

The criminal complaint alleges that Almonte sent over 20,000 fentanyl pills, or counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, and approximately 500 grams of pressed fentanyl to the Racine

area.

If convicted of these charges, Almonte faces a mandatory 10 years of imprisonment and up to a lifetime term of imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Milwaukee Field Office, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and the Racine Police Department.

The investigation was assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Phoenix Field Office, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Arizona. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Elizabeth M. Monfils