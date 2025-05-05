Fatal shooting by Ohio police during RNC; officers cleared of wrongdoing

article

The Brief Five Columbus, Ohio police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing after they shot and killed a man with a knife while in Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention. The Milwaukee County district attorney said the officers’ use of force was permissible under Wisconsin law. The DA's office said it is closing its review of this matter with no further action.



The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, May 5 that five Columbus, Ohio police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing after they shot and killed a man with a knife while in Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The district attorney noted the officers’ use of force, under the circumstances presented to them at the time, was permissible under Wisconsin law in order to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to another individual.

Case details

What we know:

The review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office surrounds the death of 43-year-old Samuel Sharpe on July 16, 2024, resulting from the use of deadly force by officers with the Columbus Division of Police.

Officials said Sharpe was trying to attack another man with two knives. That is when the Columbus, Ohio officers shot and killed Sharpe.

Police shooting near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee

Despite the fact that medical care was immediately administered to Sharpe, he was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:33 p.m. The autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner indicated that the cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation of this incident was conducted by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT), in this case led by the Greenfield Police Department. The MAIT investigation includes the recovery of neighborhood surveillance video, police officer body camera video, and interviews with involved officers as well as civilian witnesses.

The Ohio officers were part of a 14-officer bicycle unit assigned to provide crowd control for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee during the week of July 14, 2024.

Wisconsin law states

Dig deeper:

A news release from the district attorney's office said Wisconsin law provides that a person is permitted to intentionally use force against another for the purpose of preventing or terminating what the person believes to be unlawful interference with a third party. An intervening person may intentionally use only such force as the person reasonably believes is necessary to prevent or terminate the interference with the third party. The intervening person may not intentionally use deadly force unless the person reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to the third party.

The DA's office release goes on to say the evidence in this matter indicates approaching Columbus police officers repeatedly ordered Sharpe to drop his weapons to no avail. Instead, by the time officers shot Sharpe, he was standing within lunging distance of the second individual. The five officers who fired shots at Sharpe indicated they did so out of concern that the second individual would be seriously harmed or killed by Sharpe.

The DA's office said it is closing its review of this matter with no further action.