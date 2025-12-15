Fatal crash, former Whitefish Bay associate principal sentenced

article

The Brief A former Whitefish Bay associate principal, Rebecca Salomon, was sentenced to six years in prison for a fatal OWI crash. Salomon pleaded no contest to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for the December 2024 collision in West Bend. Her blood alcohol content was 0.109, and the victim died days after the crash.



The former Whitefish Bay associate principal who hit and killed someone while driving under the influence learned her fate on Monday afternoon, Dec. 15.

Rebecca Salomon was sentenced to six years in prison plus an additional three years of extended supervision. Prior to sentencing, Salomon apologized to the victim's family and her own.

Rebecca Salomon

Case details

What we know:

Salomon pleaded no contest in September to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it all happened in December 2024 near County Trunk P and County Trunk NN in the town of West Bend.

Salomon was driving and crashed into another car after failing to yield at the intersection, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies found the driver of the other car was seriously injured; he died from his injuries days later.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and arrested Salomon for driving while intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint. A blood sample determined her BAC at the time was 0.109, which was over the legal limit.