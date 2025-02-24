Whitefish Bay associate principal accused; homicide while driving intoxicated

The Brief A Whitefish Bay elementary school associate principal is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The charges against Rebecca Salomon stem from a December 2024 crash in the Town of West Bend. Salomon's attorney told FOX6 News his client is on administrative leave from the school.



She had been on leave for a while and on Monday, Feb. 24, parents in Whitefish Bay learned why an elementary school associate principal had been out since Christmas break. That administrator, Rebecca Salomon, was charged on Friday, Feb. 21 with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

December 2024 collision

What we know:

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said this all happened in December 2024 near County Trunk P and County Trunk NN in the Town of West Bend.

Rebecca Salomon

Police said a car driven by Salomon crashed into another after failing to yield at the intersection. When officers arrived, they found the driver in the other vehicle seriously injured. He died a few days later from those injuries.

Police said Salomon was driving while intoxicated. She is now charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

What they're saying:

Dr. Jamie Foeckler, Superintendent of the Whitefish Bay School District

"The District leadership and School Board are aware of a personnel matter occurring off District property and outside the school day involving a Cumberland staff member which has been the subject of media attention. We want to assure you that no one else within the school community was involved in this matter. While we cannot share further details due to privacy rights, please know the matter is being handled with the utmost care and seriousness. As soon as we were made aware of this matter, the staff member was not at work at Cumberland and still has not returned to work.

"When personnel matters arise, District leadership is committed to handling them with the utmost diligence and prudence. While legal requirements, as well as privacy considerations, limit the information we can share publicly, please know that we thoroughly investigate every situation. We remain steadfast in following all District policies and state and federal laws regarding personnel matters to ensure fairness and integrity throughout the process.

"In alignment with the District’s mission to provide a safe, caring, and inclusive environment, other administrators in the District are actively providing support to Principal Heffron as well as the Cumberland students, staff, and families. School operations will continue uninterrupted, ensuring stability and focus for the entire school community.

"We appreciate your patience, trust, and understanding as we work through this matter. Thank you for your continued partnership in making Cumberland an Exceptional Place to Learn. If you have any questions, recognizing that the District cannot provide information on personnel matters, please contact me at 414-963-3901."

"Completely shocked," said Mary Pape, a parent of a student at the Whitefish Bay school. "Really sad for our district…all we've been told is that she's been out for personal reasons."

Salomon's attorney told FOX6 News his client is on administrative leave from the school.

Court appearance ahead

What's next:

Salomon has an initial court appearance in Washington County court scheduled for March 18.