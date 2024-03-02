New calves at the Milwaukee County Zoo
Saturday, March 2 is Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The Zoo has four calves (all females) that have recently become publicly viewable all together. Marisa DeMario was on hand to share more.
MILWAUKEE - What better way to enjoy a beautiful Saturday than visiting the Milwaukee County Zoo?
Saturday, March 2 is Family Free Day. From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., admission is free to the zoo (parking and concession fees still apply).
FOX6, a sponsor of the event, stopped by to learn more about all the interesting animals you can see.
Fun activities at the Milwaukee County Zoo
It's no secret that there are plenty of interesting animals to see at the Milwaukee County Zoo, but there are also plenty of fun activities to take part in as well. FOX6 stopped by the zoo for Family Free Day to learn more from Calvin Schickel.
Milwaukee County Zoo Aquatic and Reptile Center
FOX6 talked with Melissa Spreda, Supervisor at the Aquatic and Reptile Center at Milwaukee County Zoo, talked about the animals you can see, including a copperhead snake.
Giraffes at the Milwaukee County Zoo
It's one of the more iconic and recognizable animals you can see at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Family Free Day, the giraffes! Joan Stasica shared more about the tall animals with FOX6.
