False active shooter threats reported at schools in SE Wisconsin

Law enforcement agencies around southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 20 responded to multiple reports of an active shooter at high schools in the area. At this time, police have not found any evidence of an active shooting.

FBI statement on numerous hoax threats nationwide:

"The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately."

Park High School in Racine

Around 8:23 a.m. the Racine Police Department received a call from an unknown person who stated that he was a teacher at Park High School and that there is an active shooter in the school and fifteen students had been shot. The caller went on to describe the shooter and the weapon. The School Resource Officer, who was at Park High School at the time, had not heard any shots fired.

Officers were immediately sent to Park High School and the school was put on lockdown. Racine Fire also responded and Mt. Pleasant PD, Caledonia PD and the Racine County Sheriff's Department were all notified. The building was cleared and no active shooter or injured students were found. Kenosha Bradford High School and Pleasant Prairie had similar calls to which were both false.

Bradford High School in Kenosha

Police were called to Bradford High School around 8 a.m. for reports of an active shooter. A full-scale police response to the school commenced and consisted of local Kenosha area agencies as well as State and Federal law enforcement.

Active shooter protocol was followed by both the school and law enforcement. No active shooter was located. No evidence of a shooting was located.

Kenosha police said the following on Facebook: "NO ACTIVE SHOOTER has been located and no evidence to suggest anything took place. This may be a hoax; however, we will not dismiss and are proceeding with protocol."

Below is message from Kenosha Unified School District:

"Hello, Bradford families. This is Kenosha Unified calling to share that we have received the all clear from the Kenosha Police Department. No active shooters or threats of any kind were found during the sweep of the building. We understand how this incident may have impacted our students, and as such, parents/guardians may pick up their child from the fieldhouse at this time. This is not required, but is an option for parents/guardians who wish to do so. Please use door 2 or 3 and come prepared to show an ID. In addition, our counselors are prepared to support students who may need someone to talk to about today’s events.

We’d like to take a moment to share our genuine appreciation for the quick response of the Kenosha Police Department this morning. We can never be too cautious when it comes to the safety of our students and staff and we appreciate the partnership and support we receive from our local law enforcement agencies in doing all we can to keep everyone safe while in our schools.

Lastly, we appreciate your support in telling your child that any form of threat against the school, staff or students will be taken seriously and disciplinary action will be imposed if they are guilty of such threats. Thank you."

Port Washington High School

Police were called to Port Washington High School for reports of an active shooter. Following a search of the building, no threat was found.

Rufus King High School in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police responded to Rufus King High School – located near 18th and Olive around 8:59 a.m. for reports of an active shooter.

An individual called claiming there was an active shooter at the school. MPD officers responded and determined there was no active shooter. At this time, there is no known threat.

MPD continues to seek the unknown caller.