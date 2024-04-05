article

Voters elected State Rep. Evan Goyke as the next Milwaukee city attorney, defeating incumbent Tearman Spencer, on Tuesday.

Goyke, a Democrat, announced on Friday that he will complete his Assembly term with plans to take on both roles through 2024. In a statement, he said the "stakes are too high" to resign immediately from his role in the Legislature.

Assembly Republicans are two seats away from a supermajority, which Senate Republicans already have. A supermajority in both chambers would allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to override vetoes from Gov. Tony Evers.

State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera (D-Milwaukee) won a race for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge on Tuesday, trimming the Republican majority to one. If Goyke were to resign, Republicans would hold a supermajority across both chambers.

"With the thinnest of margins to protect and uphold Governor Evers’ veto, the stakes are too high to resign immediately," Goyke said in a statement. "I am unwilling to hand the keys to our democracy to the Assembly Speaker."

City attorney race

Since 1984, there have only been two Milwaukee city attorneys – the person and staff of attorneys who represent the city in court. The City Attorney's Office advises the city and reviews possible ordinances, and also serves as the prosecutor against people alleged to have broken city law.

Voters first elected Grant Langley as city attorney in 1984. That was the case until 2020, when Spencer beat Langley.

Tearman Spencer

City data reveals the city attorney's office had six resignations in the three years before Spencer. But from 2020 through September 2021, 14 staff resigned. Back in 2021, Spencer blamed the rise in resignations partly on low pay, but also criticized the common council and the media.

Then, in November 2023, the city’s inspector general called for Spencer to face criminal charges. The inspector said Spencer's deputy worked private cases on city time. Also, earlier this year, the city settled a harassment case against Spencer – paying $40,000 to one of Spencer's former staff attorneys.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party endorsed Goyke, as did groups as different as the teachers union and the police union.

Statement from Goyke

"I am humbled and excited to be Milwaukee’s next City Attorney. As I reflect on my time in the State Legislature, I am proud of my history of working across the aisle to influence and achieve meaningful public policy changes. I sought to argue the facts, lift up the stories of my constituents, and do so with passion and a sense of humor.

"It has been a tremendous honor and I will keep the many memories and friendships made during my time in Madison. I am grateful to my colleagues, the wonderful legislative service agencies, and the incredible staff that have worked for me. Special thanks to Ryan Knocke, who worked with me for 11 years and joined a first term legislative office and never wavered in his commitment to the residents of the 18th District.

"Today, I announce that I will not seek re-election to the Legislature in 2024.

"While I am not seeking re-election, I do intend to serve out the remainder of my term. With the thinnest of margins to protect and uphold Governor Evers’ veto, the stakes are too high to resign immediately. I am unwilling to hand the keys to our democracy to the Assembly Speaker. While my focus will be on the many challenges ahead as City Attorney, I am ready and willing to take on both roles for the duration of 2024 and will be present and ready to represent the residents of the 18th District in any legislative action in the months ahead."