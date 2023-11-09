Milwaukee city attorney misconduct allegations, call for charges

Milwaukee’s inspector general is calling for charges against City Attorney Tearman Spencer and a deputy city attorney.

The inspector general's report also recommends the Common Council oust Spencer and the deputy, Odalo Ohiku – alleging Ohiku worked private cases on city time. The report claims Spencer certified those work hours.

Fifty-seven pages lay out the allegations against Ohiku. The inspector general said Ohiku worked private cases on 11 days, or 88 hours, and the city paid him 5,766 for those hours.

The review found the Office of the Inspector General: "was able to determine that although DCA Ohiku withdrew his name as the attorney, he continued to perform work on many of those cases. Additionally, in some instances, case details disclosed that DCA Ohiku appeared in court with one of his associates."

The inspector general also called for misconduct charges against Spencer.

"Well, you have to consider the source first of all, and I think it's absurd and ludicrous to say you want to bring up charges," Spencer said.

The report said Spencer "does not enforce or does not have adequate internal controls in place to prevent or deter this type of abuse."

"Let me explain that to you – first of all, there is no certification process here. Everybody self reports," said Spencer.

Spencer is also accused in the report of lying to the Common Council – a claim Spencer denies. The city attorney's conduct was already a question in 2021:

Spencer: "I have been assured that his unequivocal attention is to do the work of the city, first and foremost."

Ald. Michael Murphy: "You are assuring us, as the committee, that he’s not taking any new cases for himself, as we move forward?"

Spencer: "I can no more assure what he is doing there than I can assure what your intentions are; his primary focus and his dutiful focus is to the city."

Murphy: "You’re his boss, and you can tell him not to take any new cases before accepting the position of representing the city. Has he agreed to that proposition, that he’s not taking any new cases?"

Spencer: "Again, you can talk with me later. I do have a meeting to discuss that with (Ohiku)."

Murphy: "This is a pretty straightforward question: Have you asked him not to take any more new cases?"

Spencer: "What I’ve asked him to do is to dissolve that obligation that he has, so he can have full attention to the office. Now to respect of whether that office takes on cases or not, who am I, or who are you to tell them how to run a business, as long as it doesn’t interfere with the business here of the city."

Murphy: "When accepting the position of deputy, he is not taking up any new cases in terms of new cases that may come before the Milwaukee Circuit Court?"

Spencer: "That should be the expectation."

Murphy: "It may be the expectation, but you’re his boss. Did you ask him that? And did he agree to that?"

Spencer: "As I stated to you, I am going to have a meeting with him on Friday, and if you want to meet back after that, I’ll give you unequivocally what our agreement is."

Murphy: "OK, so you haven’t had that discussion with him."

Ald. Milele Coggs: "At our last meeting, you said you did speak with him and the agreement was he would have six months to clear his current workload, right?"

Spencer: "Absolutely."

The report has left City Hall looking for answers.

"I have yet to read the report from the inspector general. I know that it’s out there. I want for that process to play itself out," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "I first want to make sure we’re on solid footing before offering any additional comment on whatever should happen in the city attorney’s office."

Ohiku's attorney, Nate Cade, told FOX6 News the inspector general's report does not tell the full story. He said his client was not interviewed, and there’s a general lack of due process here.

A Common Council committee will review the report next week.