Elijah Vue: Two Rivers boy seen on surveillance before disappearance

New surveillance photos show Elijah Vue, the missing Two Rivers 3-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert, just before he disappeared on Feb. 20.

The Two Rivers Police Department said searches will expand to rural areas this weekend. So far, police and volunteers have been looking in the Two Rivers and Manitowoc areas. The family was going to search in Sheboygan County, but fOX6 News was told those plans were canceled.

Vue's mother and a man who lived in their home have been charged with child neglect.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the location and return of Elijah Vue and/or the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in his disappearance. Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads them to Elijah.

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home Tuesday, Feb. 20 – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Elijah Vue

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.