Elijah Vue missing: Two Rivers police provide search update

The Two Rivers Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 27 will provide an update on the search for Elijah Vue – one week after an Amber Alert was issued for the 3-year-old boy. FOX6 News plans to stream that news conference at 5 p.m.

Vue's mother and a man who lived in their home have been charged with child neglect. They appeared in Manitowoc County court on Monday, where Vue's family and friends assembled to show support for the boy.

"The answer lies with who's sitting in the county jail right now. A three-year-old little boy just doesn't walk off," said Yolanda Godfrey, who lives in Two Rivers.

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home Tuesday, Feb. 20 – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Elijah Vue

Vue is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads them to Elijah.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200.