Elijah Vue missing; mother, caregiver formally charged, Manitowoc County

article

The mother of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue was formally charged with child neglect and obstruction Monday morning, Feb. 26.

Jesse Vang, a man prosecutors have said the boy was sent to for "disciplinary reasons," has also been charged with child neglect.

WLUK FOX11 reports both appeared in court Monday afternoon. They return to court Mar. 7 for preliminary hearings.

Related article

According to the criminal complaint, Vang said he was babysitting Vue at his Two Rivers home, but fell asleep. When he woke up around 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, he called police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Baur, who lives in Wisconsin Dells, told police she wasn't in the Manitowoc area on Feb. 16-17, but cell phone records contradicted that, leading to the obstruction charge.

The complaint discusses various disciplinary methods used by Vang with Vue. Baur told police Vang was the "enforcer" in the relationship, and she discussed the limits of punishment she wanted Vang to use.

Baur faces one count of being party to the crime of neglecting a child and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Vang faces one count of being party to the crime of neglecting a child.

During a bond hearing Friday, Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre, said, "(Baur) intentionally sent that child for disciplinary reasons for more than a week to the residence. She was aware of the tactics used and the lack of care provided. This was an intentional thing by her. And, on at least two occasions, during the interviews she has provided false information on her whereabout during the past week."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Vang is being held on a $20,000 cash bond, while Baur is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.