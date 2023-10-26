East Troy teacher sexual assault case, more students come forward

At least four more girls have come forward to say an East Troy Middle School band teacher sexually assaulted them.

New charges of repeated sexual assault of a child were filed against the now former teacher, John Rash, in Walworth County this week. He was first charged with sexual assault in March.

Students' parents spoke to FOX6 Investigators earlier this year. FOX6 will identify them only using letters.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s not just us four. Everybody’s naïve if they think it’s just us four families," said Parent A

"I believe he’s a disgusting human being," Parent C said.

John Rash

Court records describe a pattern of Rash repeatedly touching female students on the breasts, legs, shoulders and back as he conducted private band lessons.

"Lots of different ways that he would touch them, and he didn't need to," said Parent C.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The new allegations date back as far as 2009 and are virtually identical to those described by the first four victims whose parents said it happened over and over again. One parent alleges it happened five to 10 times per lesson.

"It was enough to make her feel like it was wrong. And in your gut, you know when something’s wrong," said Parent C.

After the original charges were issued, at least seven more of Rash's former students came forward. They told police the news "brought back memories" – causing some to break down in tears. One had even written about the alleged sexual assault in her application to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Featured article

Five years after the allegations first surfaced, Rash lost his teaching license last year. He has not responded to FOX6's requests for comment.

FOX6 investigators found the East Troy School District never reported the allegations to police or the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, so parents went straight to DPI, which eventually led to Rash's dismissal and criminal charges.

Rash is now charged with eight total counts of child sexual assault. His next court date is Nov. 20.