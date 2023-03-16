East Troy teacher sexual assault charges, students touched: complaint

A former East Troy Middle School band teacher is charged with four counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.

In an eight-page criminal complaint, 45-year-old John Rash is accused of inappropriately touching students during lessons between August 2017 and July 2018.

Four former students were interviewed. Per the complaint, during band lessons with smaller groups of students, Rash would sit in the middle with two chairs to his left and two chairs to his right.

The complaint states the students who sat directly next to Rash reported he would touch their chest area when he was conducting. One of the students said Rash slapped her thigh during a lesson.

According to the complaint, when the students reported the inappropriate touching, the chairs were moved farther apart for a while and the principal sat in on a lesson.

The East Troy Community School District administrator told police the district investigated Rash, but according to the complaint believed "nothing within that investigation rose to a mandatory report situation."

In September 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction informed the Walworth County District Attorney's Office of the sexual assault reports. Last week, the district attorney's office charged Rash.

The district administrator told FOX6 News they are unable to comment on the criminal charges against a former employee right now but will issue a statement in the future.

If convicted, each count carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison. Rash will make his initial court appearance Monday, March 20.