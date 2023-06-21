Dunham's straw purchase, Milwaukee woman bought gun for felon: complaint

article

Shaquita McAdoo, 33, of Milwaukee, is charged with straw purchasing of a firearm after prosecutors say she bought a gun for a convicted felon who was found hiding in an attic with the weapon in May 2022.

A criminal complaint says McAdoo bought the gun at Dunham's on Bluemound in Brookfield on April 1, 2022. Prosecutors say investigators were able to trace the Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and determined McAdoo bought it.

Over a month later, on May 3, 2022, prosecutors say Elmo Peyton, 29, was found in an attic near 66th and Villard with that gun.

Investigators responded to the home looking for Peyton, who was wanted. The complaint says he was found in a crawlspace with the weapon. His girlfriend, Katara McClellan, 34, admitted to lying about Peyton being there so he wouldn't get in trouble, according to the complaint.

After a nearly two-hour standoff involving a K-9 unit, Peyton came out of the crawl space and was arrested. The gun was recovered.

The complaint says Peyton, who admitted to being a convicted felon, told investigators McAdoo bought it, and at some point, he moved the safe with the gun from the apartment he shared with McAdoo to McClellan's home.

On May 6, 2022, McClellan was charged with harboring/aiding a felon and resisting/obstructing an officer for lying about Peyton being in the crawlspace with the gun. She pleaded guilty to the resisting charge, and the other charge was dismissed, online court records show. She was sentenced to 18 months' probation.

Peyton was convicted at trial and sentenced to prison, charged with seven felonies on May 6, 2022.

As for McAdoo, online court records show an arrest warrant was issued on June 21, 2023.

