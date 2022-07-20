Double fatal shooting was domestic related, Milwaukee police say

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Tuesday night, July 19.

Officers responded to a welfare check at a home near 39th and Center around 10:30 p.m. Inside, officers found two people dead in what appears to be a "domestic related" shooting.

"People are struggling more than ever before," said Carmen Pitre with Sojourner Family Peace Center.

Pitre said those struggles are taking lives as domestic violence cases turn into homicides.

"We’re drowning in a sea of violence," she said. "To me, it’s all inter-related, but women are far more likely to be a victim – especially of a lethal homicide."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as a 20-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man – both from Milwaukee. Officials said the woman appears to be a victim of homicide.

"There’s grief and trauma for the people who are left behind, and the loss is tremendous," said Pitre.

Milwaukee police say there were 17 domestic violence-related homicides in 2021. Thus far in 2022, police say there have been 12.

"The challenge for us these days is we not only have system breakdowns, but we have so much lethal violence on our hands," Pitre said.

The uptick in violence is partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pitre said, and related factors like isolation, unemployment and the economy – which create living conditions prone to violence.

"If you could peel back the lives of people who commit the violence, and who are victims, you would see a lack of connection to themselves and to other people," said Pitre. "The good news is healing is possible."

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, help is available through the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 414-933-2722 or texting 414-877-8100.