A spring snowfall blanketed parts of Dodge County from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

More than seven inches of heavy, wet snow fell in some areas. In Theresa, piles of snow took over streets, sidewalks and driveways.

"Arm workout for sure in the beginning of April," said Isabella Musta.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I got stuck last night, and I was by myself," Linda Domke said. "I had to hop out, put it in neutral and push it myself, but I got it going again."

The heavy snow left some residents without power.

Related article

"The bar has no power, we have no power, I'm guessing it's the whole block," Musta said.

We Energies said crews are working around the clock, and have extra crews out, to help get power back on as quickly as possible. Anyone experiencing a power outage is reminded to report it immediately.