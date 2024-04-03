Snowfall totals: Wisconsin spring storm April 2-3, 2024
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting snowfall data from the spring storm that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 2 into Wednesday, April 3.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
- Beaver Dam, 4.6
- Clyman, 3.0
- Dane County Regional Airport, 4.1
- Fond du Lac, 6.0
- Green Lake, 5.5
- Horicon, 5.5
- Mayville, 7.3
- Merton, 2.5
- Oconomowoc, 3.5
- Omro, 7.4
- Oshkosh, 4.0
- Sussex, 2.9
- Theresa, 6.0
- Verona, 6.3
