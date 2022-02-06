Deputy Almonte fundraiser, shot in the line of duty

A benefit is scheduled for a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy shot in the line of duty.

The benefit is Wednesday, Feb. 9th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Su Casa Grande in Menomonee Falls.

Deputy Christian Almonte, 26, was shot multiple times in the torso and both arms after a traffic stop near 64th and Dixon. He was rushed to Froedtert Hospital and released the next day.

The incident hit close to home for the manager of Su Casa Grande.

"We’ve known them personally for a long time, and I was actually very close with his grandparents," said Hector Suarez, whose parents own the restaurant. "I was very young when I met him, so he knew me mostly as a little kid. They were awesome people, always helping out others."

Suarez said 30% of the proceeds will go directly to Deputy Almonte.

