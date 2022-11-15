Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021.

A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

The victim, 29-year-old Deon Doss, was found in his car near 33rd and Auer with multiple stab wounds on April 5, 2021.

Deon Doss

Alston, the family told FOX6 in April 2021, was a former friend of the victim.