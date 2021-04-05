MPD: 29-year-old man fatally stabbed near 33rd and Auer

article

Milwaukee police say a 29-year-old man was found with fatal stab wounds in a vehicle located near 33rd and Auer on Monday, April 5.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

