Road conditions check-in as more snow is on the way

Ready or not, more snow is on the way.

It's not nearly as much as last week, but it could add a layer of complexity for some areas still dealing with last week's snow and ice.

Between Milwaukee and Waukesha counties, the pavement in several areas might be a problem.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jethro Heard

Jethro Heard, 34, lives with cerebral palsy and has not been able to get out of his Brown Deer apartment.

"It was almost like being paralyzed and can't move," Heard said. "It's just very hard, because even for me, I'm a very independent person. That's like taking my freedom away."

The only semblance of a driveway outside his building at the Brook Lane Apartments is a snow-packed track.

Heard said he had five job interviews scheduled this week.

"I was not able to get there," he said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The streets are sort of clear for Tim Fox and his dog, Stella, in Brookfield.

Tim Fox

"Some that are amazing and nice and clean and awesome, and others that are [...] still need some work," Fox said.

He gave credit to those that worked to make things clear before more snow rolls in.

"I’m sure they need a rest and a break and have to come back to it, but now [...] maybe more snow on the way, where do you put it?" Fox said.