Darrell Brooks verdict: Waukesha community finding closure

A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26 on all counts he faced in connection to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

You didn't have to be in the courtroom to feel the trial's ripple effects. The community is working toward closure, its goal to move forward after a dark year.

"You know it’s going to happen. But until you actually hear it, it finally rings true," said Nick Skiffington, a Waukesha resident.

Skiffington attended the verdict reading Wednesday. He said he knows many people who ere impacted by what happened – directly and indirectly.

"We were at the parade when we saw the West (High School) band get hit, and both my daughters saw it," he said. "I felt like this is the least I could do to show support for the families."

Darrell Brooks in court Oct. 26, the day the jury returned its guilty verdict in his trial.

The verdict, Skiffington believes, will help provide closure to those impacted, even if it can't change what took place at the 2021 parade.

"It’s a silver lining on a dark, cloudy day. It’s what I hoped for, but now actually seeing it come to fruition is definitely a blessing," he said.

Christina Dreyer was working on a "Waukesha Strong" mural in downtown Waukesha after the verdict was read.

"There’s a lot of symbolism and meaning to it," she said.

Christina Dreyer works on "Waukesha Strong" mural after Darrell Brooks was found guilty at trial Oct. 26

FOX6 News asked Dreyer why she decided to work on the mural Wednesday.

"I waited at home to watch the trial, and see what some of the answers were," she said. "I feel like today is a perfect day to be out here and painting.

"It’s a good thing. It’s a big thing for our community. It means a lot to a lot of people, and I think that this is a day of, ‘Alright, let’s move past this.’"

"Hopefully we’ll be able to hear about some different news now. Instead of this guy," said Lynn Gaffey.

Gaffey told FOX6 she saw the red SUV the day of the parade attack. She, too, was following the trial.

"Looked mildly surprised that he was going to get charged guilty. I mean come on," Gaffey said. "He’s in never-never land, that guy."

As for what's next for the city, Gaffey said getting through this year's Christmas parade will be significant.

"It’s something we’ll never forget," said Gaffey, "but you have to go forward."