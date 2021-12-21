Plan to curb reckless driving unveiled in Milwaukee: 'Public safety crisis'

Incoming Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 21 a comprehensive plan to curb reckless driving in the city. It is called STAND for Safer Streets.

Johnson said STAND is an acronym – and here is what it all entails:

S - Safe street design

T - Traffic enforcement

A - Accountability

N - Neighborhood engagement

D - Demanding progress

Johnson said reckless driving is a "public safety crisis" – and his plan will focus on enforcement, education and engineering to make Milwaukee's streets safer. That will include speed humps, traffic bump-outs, and more.

"Let me be very clear. This plan is a living plan. It won't be static -- and I'll gather the stakeholders from across our community, and across agencies including schools and law enforcement, to meet regularly, to evaluate our progress, and to make necessary adjustments," Johnson said. "This isn't a report to be stuck on a shelf. This is a plan for action."

Part of Johnson's plan includes creating a traffic coordinator position who will help the city in a 10-year goal to eliminate traffic and pedestrian deaths on Milwaukee roadways.

"The Milwaukee Police Department realizes we are not going to enforce or cite our way out of this crisis. Enforcement is only one piece of the overall plan and strategy," said Paul Formolo of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Johnson also indicated he would work with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on meaningful repercussions for car theft violators.

"Enough is enough. It's enough of coddling dangerous drivers who are terrorizing our streets. It's enough of sitting idly by as cars are stolen by people of all ages -- and treating it like a meaningless video game. Enough to the overall levels of dangerous driving and street violence," Johnson said.

Johnson was joined by representatives from the Milwaukee Police Department, the Office of Violence Prevention, additional City Departments, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Milwaukee residents, and several community organizations including Safe & Sound, Running Rebels, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, and VIA CDC (formerly Layton Boulevard West Neighbors).