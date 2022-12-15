Culver's, Best Buy robberies; FBI offers $10K reward

article

The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's and a Best Buy.

The robberies took place from late September through early December. In each incident, the FBI said, the suspect is reported to be driving a red Jeep Wrangler with no license plates.

The first four robberies took place at Culver's restaurants in Lake Mills, Janesville, Mequon and Beloit. The suspect allegedly handed a note to the drive-thru cashier demanding money while implying that he was armed.

The most recent incident took place at a Janesville Best Buy on Dec. 5. Janesville police said the suspect asked for two MacBooks and allegedly displayed a handung while demanding the items from an employee.

The FBI said the suspect is considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 414-276-4684 or 911 in the event of an emergency.