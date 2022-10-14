Lake Mills Culver's robbery; 2 other restaurants targeted

article

The Lake Mills Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a robbery suspect. Police suspect this person to be involved in a robbery at the Culver’s restaurant in the City of Lake Mills on Sept. 26.

Since Sept. 26th, Culver’s locations in two other cities were targeted using a method similar to that used in Lake Mills.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door, late model Jeep that is maroon or dark red. The license plates on the vehicle are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this suspect or vehicle, is urged to contact Lt. Cedarwall or Officer Hanley at the Lake Mills Police Department non-emergency number 920-648-2354 or email bcedarwall@ci.lake-mills.wi.us.

This subject should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact, approach, or apprehend this individual.