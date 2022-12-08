Best Buy robbed by Culver's robberies suspect, police say

article

The Janseville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Best Buy at gunpoint on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities said it is the same man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's locations across southern Wisconsin earlier this year.

Police said the man entered the Best Buy on Deerfield Road shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and asked a clerk for two MacBooks. When the clerk returned with the MacBooks, the man allegedly displayed a black handgun – demanding the clerk to hand over the items and look down as he walked out of the store.

The man got into a red Jeep Wrangler, police said, and drove off west down U.S. Highway 14 toward the interstate.

Police said the investigation is ongoing in an attempt to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip using the P3 app.