Cudahy police tactical situation, officers rescued by armored vehicle

Cudahy police responded to a call near Carpenter and Packard for glass breaking and a person reportedly seen jumping from one rooftop to another on Sunday, June 18.

Cudahy police arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. and heard gunshots, and believed they were being shot at. Two police officers were pinned down and were rescued by the South Shore Joint Tactical Unit's armored vehicle.

Officials said a residence of interest has been identified. The people inside the residence are cooperating with the investigation.

Police said no evidence of a crime was discovered.

The Cudahy police are requesting that anyone with any information contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.