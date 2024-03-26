Cudahy police chase stretches 6+ miles, 3 juveniles arrested

article

Three Milwaukee juveniles are in police custody after leading Cudahy police on a chase that stretched more than six miles through three cities on Monday, March 25.

Officials say officers responded around 4 p.m. Monday to a theft complaint near Layton and Swift. A post on the Cudahy Police Department Facebook page said the caller provided a description of the suspects and the Kia they were driving.

Cudahy officers located the Kia and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver instead fled, leading officers on a six-plus mile pursuit throughout the cities of Cudahy, St. Francis and Milwaukee where the vehicle eventually crashed.

The occupants of the Kia then led officers on a foot pursuit in the area of 6th and Becher. Again, three Milwaukeee juveniles were eventually arrested.

The Kia sedan was later found to have been stolen from Milwaukee. Inside of the stolen Kia, police found a loaded .357 caliber handgun.

Charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.