COVID vaccine: Fiserv Forum clinic offers fan incentive

The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Bucks partnered for a Saturday, Nov. 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fiserv Forum.

Keeping safe and healthy during the pandemic has been a team effort, and those who took part Saturday had an added incentive.

The line stretched from the Fiserv Forum door. Kids were eager for their chance to finally get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Truly excited," 10-year-old Theo Bond said. "I’m keeping my family safe."

"I really have been waiting for my vaccine," said 6-year-old Lucas Nguyen.

Adults waited for their shot at protection just the same. One couple got their boosters at Fiserv Forum.

"I think it’s a safe decision to make right now with the cases going up," said Emily Petrie, who was in line for her booster Saturday.

Fans get picture with Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy at Fiserv Forum COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

In the Deer District on Saturday, fans had the chance to make another memorable moment. After rolling up their sleeves, everyone vaccinated at the clinic had the opportunity to take a photo with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

"It’s incredible…everything since they've won the championship it’s been great how they’ve just tried to include the whole community and everything," said Joe Petrie.

"It drew a great crowd," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

Johnson said it's important to see the number of vaccinated people increase, especially at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

"If you are not vaccinated, you are at high risk of severe illness and potentially even hospitalization and death," Johnson said. "The way we know that we can prevent that, especially in healthy adults and children, is to get vaccinated."

The incentives continue. A second vaccine clinic will be held at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 4. Those who need to get their second vaccine dose at the clinic will be entered to win a family four-pack of tickets for that night's game against the Miami Heat.