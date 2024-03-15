Competency exam ordered for Romuan Moye; accused of starving son

article

The court has ordered a competency examination for the Milwaukee father accused of starving his son to death. The 12-year-old boy was found dead inside his father’s home in October 2023.

Romuan Moye, 45, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in addition to multiple counts of chronic child neglect and failing to report his son's death.

WARNING: The details of this case are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Jacarie's older brother said he found his brother's body inside their father's home near 39th and Elmhurst on Oct. 10. A criminal complaint said Jacarie's body was found lying on the living room floor, decomposing.

The complaint states a citizen witness spoke with investigators. Three to four days before the boy's body was found, the witness told investigators they spoke to Moye outside the home and Moye "appeared to be acting abnormal." The witness never went inside or saw the boy, they said.

Jacarie Robinson

According to the complaint, Moye had indicated he had cancer and, for the past month, had claimed he "does not have long to live." As a result, the witness was trying to spend more time with Moye, but Moye had been "evasive." Moye had been even more evasive over the preceding week.

Per the complaint, the witness went to the home on Oct. 10 and called for Moye: "If you are in there, please come out." When nobody answered, the witness went inside. The complaint states the witness was "immediately struck" by a strong odor, but did not see anyone. The witness went through the house a second time and found the body of the 12-year-old.

The witness later told police that Moye had been keeping the 12-year-old away from family for the past few months because he was acting "really bad," not letting the child leave the house. The last time the witness recalled seeing the boy was on his 12th birthday in August, and recalled the boy looking "extremely skinny," the complaint said. When the witness would ask the boy if he was OK, the boy would say "no," per the complaint.

The complaint states the witness added that Moye was a "harsh punisher," whose punishment could last for weeks – but was not often physical.

Home near 39th and Elmhurst, Milwaukee

Police went inside the home where the boy was found and discovered an "overwhelming smell of mold, feces, and decay," per the complaint. There was a pile of garbage on the kitchen floor and another pile on the kitchen table. There was mold on the sink, moldy food on the counters and moldy food inside the refrigerator. The bathroom was in a similar state.

An autopsy of the 12-year-old found he had a broken right leg with callous bone formed from it healing. It was a "very large" and "irregular" fracture, the assistant medical examiner noted. The autopsy also found the boy's left leg appeared to be fractured, as were two ribs, which also had callous formations.

The assistant medical examiner found the body was "extremely malnourished and emaciated, with moderate decomposition of the body." He weighed 54 pounds at the autopsy. The specific cause of death is pending toxicology, histology and further investigation.