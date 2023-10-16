Milwaukee man accused, chronic child neglect in 12-year-old boy's death

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with chronic child neglect after a 12-year-old boy was found dead on the city's north side last week.

Family identified the victim as Jacarie Robinson. Prosecutors accuse the boy's father, 45-year-old Romuan Moye, of chronic neglect resulting in death and great bodily harm – as well as failing to report the boy's death.

WARNING: The details of this case are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Police went to a home near 39th and Elmhurst, just north of Capitol Drive, on Tuesday, Oct. 10 for a "dead on entry" call. A criminal complaint states the boy's body inside was "in an advanced state of decomposition."

Police scene near 39th and Fiebrantz

The complaint states a citizen witness spoke with investigators. Three to four days before the boy's body was found, the complaint states the witness told investigators they spoke to Moye outside the home and Moye "appeared to be acting abnormal." The witness never went inside or saw the boy, they said.

The complaint states Moye had indicated he had cancer and, for the past month, has claimed he "does not have long to live." As a result, the witness was trying to spend more time with Moye, but Moye had been "evasive." Moye had been even more evasive over the preceding week.

Jacarie Robinson

Per the complaint, the witness went to the home on Oct. 10 and called for Moye: "If you are in there, please come out." When nobody answered, the witness went inside. The complaint states the witness was "immediately struck" by a strong odor, but did not see anyone. The witness went through the house a second time and found the body of the 12-year-old.

The witness later told police that Moye had been keeping the 12-year-old away from family for the past few months because he was acting "really bad," not letting the child leave the house. The last time the witness recalled seeing the boy was on his 12th birthday in August, and recalled the boy looking "extremely skinny," the complaint says. When the witness would ask the boy if he was OK, the boy would say "no," the complaint says.

Police scene near 39th and Fiebrantz

The complaint states the witness added that Moye was a "harsh punisher," whose punishment could last for weeks – but was not often physical.

Search of home

Police went inside the home where the boy was found and discovered an "overwhelming smell of mold, feces, and decay," per the complaint. There was a pile of garbage on the kitchen floor and another pile on the kitchen table. There was mold on the sink, moldy food on the counters and moldy food inside the refrigerator. The bathroom was in a similar state.

In the living room, police found the 12-year-old's body on the floor in front of a couch. The boy's body appeared to be "extremely malnourished."

Autopsy

An autopsy of the 12-year-old found he had a broken right leg with callous bone formed from it healing. It was a "very large" and "irregular" fracture, the assistant medical examiner noted.

The autopsy also found the boy's left leg appeared to be fractured, as were two ribs, which also had callous formations.

The assistant medical examiner the body "extremely malnourished and emaciated, with moderate decomposition of the body." He weighed 54 pounds at the autopsy.

The specific cause of death is pending toxicology, histology and further investigation.