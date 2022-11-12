Coast Guard career fair in Milwaukee: 'Option for everybody'

The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday, Nov. 12 hosted its first career fair open to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The career fair attendees had a variety of opportunities to choose from within the U.S. Coast Guard.

"You name it, we have the option for everybody here, not only in Milwaukee but across the United States," said Doreen McCarthy, deputy commander.

Sector Lake Michigan of the U.S. Coast Guard is looking for recruits to join their unit. Job options with the U.S. Coast Guard go beyond just search and rescue on the lake; there are a variety of opportunities available.

"It can range from a culinary specialist to a law enforcement officer," said Petty Officer Amanda Scott. "You can be a maritime law enforcement officer, a machinery technician, a damage controlman. There’s lots of options for you."

Scott has been in the Coast Guard for a decade, one of only a few women in the room, but that hasn't stopped her.

"We’re just looking to diversify ourselves. I’ve had a lot of great male leadership in my career," said Scott. "I have no complaints. I’ve really enjoyed it even while being a minority in the organization."

Deputy Commander Doreen McCarthy said there is a place for everyone in the Coast Guard.

"There has never been a time where I’ve been told I can’t do something because I’m a female, and that is because of the culture of the Coast Guard," said McCarthy.

Whether you want to be out on the water or on land – or if you wish to be full-time or part-time – the opportunities are there if you look for them.

"I knew I would be able to choose my destiny, and here I am 20 years later. Hard work pays off," said McCarthy.

In Scott's opinion, others might find the opportunity as rewarding as she did.

"The mission is rewarding, so it’s just been a great opportunity, and it’s been the best decision of my life," said Scott.

You can still get involved if you missed Saturday’s career fair; more information is available on the event page.