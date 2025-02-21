Child porn case, former West Bend elementary school worker sentenced

article

A former West Bend elementary school employee was sentenced on Friday to 35 years in prison for child trafficking and possession of child pornography.

Court records show 37-year-old Michael Westphal pleaded guilty last year to the trafficking of a child and three counts of possession of child pornography. Additional charges were dismissed in a plea deal.

Westphal was charged in a multi-jurisdictional investigation that uncovered his involvement in the trafficking of a child in the Philippines.

Officials became aware of the case in June 2023 after an Ozaukee County investigator found material being shared over the internet from Westphal's home in Newburg. He was arrested, and a search warrant was served to look for evidence of the suspected crimes.

Officials learned that Westphal was a custodian for the West Bend School District. The West Bend School District superintendent confirmed Westphal worked as a custodian at McLane Elementary.

In addition to prison, he was sentenced to up to 30 years of extended supervision.