Child porn case, West Bend elementary school worker accused

A 38-year-old man from Newburg was charged for allegedly possessing, sharing, and soliciting child sexual abuse material on Friday, July 14.

Michael Westphal was taken into custody at a traffic stop when he was leaving his Newburg residence. A search warrant was served on his residence to look for evidence of the suspected crimes.

Officials became aware of this case on June 20 after an Ozaukee County investigator found material being shared over the internet from Westphal's residence. Officials learned that Westphal was a custodian for the West Bend School District.



Sheriff Martin Schulteis said, "When investigators looked at the deeply disturbing nature of the unlawful material, coupled with the fact that the suspect was a long-time school district employee, this case was quickly identified as a top agency priority. Typically, these cases can take several months to put together; however, investigators worked diligently to put us in a place where we could act in an accelerated manner without compromising the quality of the investigation. At this time, I want to reiterate that no evidence has been found to suggest that we have any local victims; however, we must get through all the evidence before we can give that assurance to the community."

Westphal was charged with ten felony counts of possession of child pornography in Washington County Circuit Court. Officials said investigators still have a significant amount of electronic evidence to analyze and follow up to conduct.

Statement from Jennifer Wimmer, superintendent of West Bend School District on Westphal:

"The West Bend School District was informed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that they have arrested McLane Elementary custodian Michael Westphal on suspicion of possessing child pornography. These allegations are disturbing, and the employee has been placed on immediate unpaid leave. The district anticipates swift and appropriate action pending the conclusion of the investigation. The well-being of our students is of utmost importance. The Sheriff’s Office and School District are not aware of any students who may be victims; however, we are encouraging parents/guardians, staff, etc., to contact Lt. Tim Kemps of the Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4386 with any questions. The Sheriff’s Office will be sharing communication with the public. Please know that if I had further information to share at this time, I would. Do not hesitate to contact Lt. Kemps with any questions or concerns."

Anyone with pertinent information regarding the criminal investigation can contact Tim Kemps with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4846.