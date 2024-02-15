Caught on cam: Racine County liquor store break-ins through roof

Surveillance video shows someone breaking into a Racine liquor store from the roof, dropping down a ladder and crawling, like a scene out of a movie.

It's one of two incidents in this past week alone.

"Never had an issue like this," said Jarnail Singh, owner of Olympic Liquor & Groceries.

It's something he says he's never dealt with before in his nearly 20 years as owner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The ladder that was used to break in

Before 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, someone broke into the Racine liquor store, coming in through the roof.

"We came and saw the ATM was busted, and then we found out there was a hole in the roof and the ladder was hanging down," Singh added.

Video of the Hollywood-esque heist shows someone climbing down a ladder after cutting a hole in the roof.

The intruder crawled to the cash register.

The masked burglar then tried to use keys and a crowbar to crack open the cash register, but with no luck.

But they did grab something. "It was cartons of cigarettes missing, [and] money from the ATM," said Singh. It was about $1,200 worth of cigarettes, and about $4,000 from the ATM.

"So, all together we’re guessing about $5,200," said Singh.

The damaged ATM

Police also say three days later, it was a similar story at Dandee Liquor in Mount Pleasant.

About $5,000 was stolen from the store's ATM after someone came in through the roof.

The owner wasn't available for comment. Police haven't arrested anyone in either incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Singh has since fixed the hole and the ATM. While he waits on police and insurance, he's thankful for the community support.

"Most people in the community know me, so they were so gracious, and so I appreciate them too," Singh said.

While police are investigating, they're advising other businesses to not have any tools or objects outside that can aid someone in getting inside.

They also say to empty the ATMs when the day is over and make sure they have working security systems.

Although similar in nature, Racine police say they cannot say for sure if these two burglaries are connected.