Milwaukee mom gets Marquette degree after Cardinal Stritch's closure

Sierra Galien was not the speaker at Marquette University's commencement this weekend, but she could have been. Her life lessons are that inspiring.

Galien had three semesters left at Cardinal Stritch University when she learned her school, where she also worked, would close. The uncertainty that followed gave way to something greater.

"You shouldn't give up," Galien said. "No matter what happens, something will always work out."

FOX6 first spoke to Galien last April when she'd just learned Cardinal Stritch would close after that semester's commencement. The news, which she described as "devastating," came just days after she had moved into her own home with her son, Adrian.

Thirteen months later, the 24-year-old woman did more than just share advice – she followed it. Galien graduated from Marquette on Saturday with a master's degree in management. She said she started classes there before her employment at Cardinal Stritch was over.

Sierra Galien with her son, Adrian

"I like to finish something when I start it, and since I started this master's degree, I didn't want to just give up and let it go," she said.

Galien credits her family's support for helping guide her through the change.

"It may be a little scary, which it was scary for me. I spent a lot of nights crying, wondering, 'Why? Why is this happening to me?'" she said.

They were questions Galien is no longer curious about because her family is now on its own path. She also has her own small business marketing firm as her new "backup plan" should life throw any more uncertainty her way.