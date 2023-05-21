Cardinal Stritch University last commencement; bittersweet for grads

Cardinal Stritch University students received their degrees on Sunday, May 21 in what would be the school's final commencement.

The colorful caps, the gowns, and the understandable emotion…

Cardinal Stritch University final commencement

"I’m just proud, man. Being the first graduate out of my immediate family," said Cantrell Dotson, one of 240 Stritch graduates.

Dotson's family captured every moment.

"It always going to sit right with me. Thinking about all the hard work I went through to get to this point," Dotson said.

The commencement featured celebration and acknowledged a sad reality – that this would be the last commencement at the university. The school is shutting down due to financial challenges.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This is an 86-year legacy and our final commencement. We want to be cognizant of that and proud of our tradition but really focus on the graduates," said Dan Scholz, university president.

Dan Scholz, Cardinal Stritch University president

"It’s a little disappointing. I always dreamed about that alumni relationship with a college. It’s sad to see I’m not going to have that bond because the school is closing," Dotson said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Graduates remain grateful.

"Here I am and like it just feels surreal. I didn’t think I’d get this far," said Tyrique Cousins, graduate.

Cardinal Stritch University final commencement

"A lot of humps, bruises a lot of barriers, but I was able to remove those barriers," said Stacy Smiter, graduate.

It is a day marked by a new beginning and a bittersweet end.

Stritch officials have not announced the school's last official day of operation.