Cardinal Stritch University closing, campus employees call news 'devastating'

The announcement of the May closure of Cardinal Stritch University leaves hundreds of employees without a job and with a lot of questions.

The news was sudden for them, too. One employee said the admissions office was still doing tours hours before the president announced the school would close.

Between the boxes stacked inside her grandparents' house, Sierra Galien did her best just to keep it together Tuesday, April 11.

"I'm trying to be happy," she said. "I don't want to cry in front of him."

The 23-year-old single mom and her 2-year-old son, Adrian, packed for their Saturday move into their new house, the excitement tempered because Galien will be out of a job come late May when Cardinal Stritch closes.

"I got hired, which was great," said Galien. "I was so grateful for that, and then to get this news, it's kind of devastating. I got my dream job, and now, it's gone."

The 2022 Stritch grad returned to campus twice; first, as an employee in the school's marketing office and then as a student again, pursuing her master's in management and leadership.

Her education is now on hold, too.

"We are all devastated by this development, but after examining all options, this decision was necessary," said Cardinal Stritch President Dan Scholz, announcing the closure on Monday in a video message.

Scholz blamed the closure on declining enrollment, the pandemic and mounting operation and facility challenges.

Galien said she doesn't blame the school for anything but said she learned a lesson here.

"Always have a backup plan, 'cause you never know what's next," said Galien.

The university says it will continue offering employees their assistance program as this process plays out. It's unclear if that includes helping them search for new jobs.