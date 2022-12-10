Candlelight vigil; honor victims of violence in Milwaukee

article

The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance will be holding a Candlelight vigil to honor and remember those who have been victims of violence in Milwaukee on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be taken place at the Brown Deer Event Center.

According to the Foundation, prayers will be offered for the city and nation while lighting candles and singer Gigi will share a song of remembrance.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance said other vigils would be held across the country in December to honor victims of gun violence.