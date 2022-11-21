Milwaukee sees record homicides, 3rd year in a row

For the third year in a row, Milwaukee's homicide record has been broken.

As of Nov. 20, police data show 194 people have been killed.

The mayor and police chief again asked for the public's help, saying they can't do it alone.

Throughout 2022, we have heard the pain of Milwaukee families.

"My thoughts immediately go to family members that lost somebody to, in many cases, reckless and unnecessary death, harm and destruction in Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Folks shouldn’t have to deal with that.

Homicides spiked during the coronavirus pandemic and haven’t come back down. In 2019, there were 97. In 2020, there were 190. In 2021, there were 193. As of Nov. 20, 2022, there have been 194.

"Unfortunately, I think what took us a very short time of two years to get into is going to take us half a decade to get out of in order to train the officers, get the budget that we need to support the public safety that we should have in the city," said Andrew Wagner, Milwaukee Police Association president.

Wagner said the city needs more officers.

"Their morale is low, and all they really want is a partner to help reduce these types of crimes and help prevent them from even happening," said Wagner.

Mayor Johnson said he’s working with state lawmakers to get more funding.

"Milwaukee is in a very dire fiscal situation," said Mayor Johnson. "Has been for some time."

The mayor and police chief said it's going to take more than money and officers.

"Having citizens stepping up to the plate, understanding that there’s no bystanders when it comes to public safety," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

"So it’s police, elected officials. It’s the Office of Violence Prevention. It’s encouraging people in our community to step up, whether they’re teachers, whether they’re preachers, whether they’re mentors, whether they're friends, whether they're parents, to step up and be a part of the solution, as well," said Mayor Johnson.

The mayor said bringing in what he calls family-supporting jobs will also bring stability, which he said will also help.

Also weighing on families is the number of unsolved cases. MPD says they’ve cleared about 56% of cases in 2022. That means they haven’t arrested someone in about 44% of 2022 homicide cases.