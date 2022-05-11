Burlington student sex assault; ex-staffer bound over for trial

article

A former Burlington elementary school staff member charged with repeated sexual assault of a child was in court on Wednesday, May 11 for a preliminary hearing. The accused is 57-year-old Daniel Powers.

The Racine County judge hearing the case heard motions by the defense to dismiss the charges. One of three charges was dismissed – but Powers was bound over for trial on the other two charges.

Powers is due back in court on the morning of May 18 to enter pleas to the charges.

Case details

The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 57-year-old Daniel Powers was arrested on April 25 after a parent reported "multiple instances" of inappropriate physical contact with students.

According to the sheriff's office, a parent whose children attend Dyer Elementary School reported "multiple instances" of Powers' inappropriate physical contact with students. The alleged contact took place during the 2021-22 school year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a criminal complaint, Powers worked as a teacher's aide at the school. Three students, all girls, were interviewed as part of the early investigation. All three described Powers touching them in ways that made them and/or others feel "uncomfortable."

During the preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said investigators developed probable cause that Powers "victimized multiple students" of the school.

A statement from the Burlington Area School District said, in part, that it received information about Powers making students uncomfortable on April 13, terminated him on April 20 and informed parents on April 21.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said it has reason to suspect there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 262-636-3323 or email andrew.willis@racinecounty.com.