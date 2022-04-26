Alleged Burlington student sex assaults, ex-staffer arrested: sheriff

A former Burlington elementary school staff member has been arrested, the Racine County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday, for alleged inappropriate conduct involving students.

According to the sheriff's office, a parent whose children attend Dyer Elementary School reported "multiple instances" of a staffer's inappropriate physical contact with students. The alleged contact took place during the 2021-22 school year.

The staffer has been identified by the sheriff's office as Daniel Powers; he was terminated on April 19 for violating district policy, officials said. The district sent a letter to families on April 21 regarding a staff member's "behavior."

During the preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said investigators developed probable cause that Powers "victimized multiple students" of the school. He was arrested on April 25 and jailed on referred charges of repeated sexual assault of a child (three counts) and misconduct in office (three counts), according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office said it has reason to suspect there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 262-636-3323 or email andrew.willis@racinecounty.com.

Burlington Area School District (BASD)

In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said:

"There is nothing more precious than the innocence of a child, and I pledge that I will bring the full force of the Sheriff’s Office to investigate every and all allegations of inappropriate conduct with children so that the perpetrator, if guilty, can be brought to justice and duly held accountable."

