Burlington student sex assault, ex-staffer charged

A former Burlington elementary school staff member is charged with three counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 57-year-old Daniel Powers was arrested on April 25 after a parent reported "multiple instances" of inappropriate physical contact with students.

Court records show repeated sexual assault of a child, as to each of the three counts, means there were at three violations that constitute first- or second-degree sexual assault. The court set Powers' cash bond at $50,000.

According to the sheriff's office, a parent whose children attend Dyer Elementary School reported "multiple instances" of Powers' inappropriate physical contact with students. The alleged contact took place during the 2021-22 school year.

According to a criminal complaint, Powers worked as a teacher's aide at the school. Three students, all girls, were interviewed as part of the investigation. All three described Powers touching them in ways that made them and/or others feel "uncomfortable."

During the preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said investigators developed probable cause that Powers "victimized multiple students" of the school.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office said it has reason to suspect there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 262-636-3323 or email andrew.willis@racinecounty.com.

Powers was terminated on April 19 for violating district policy, officials said. The district sent a letter to families on April 21 regarding a staff member's "behavior."

In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said:

"There is nothing more precious than the innocence of a child, and I pledge that I will bring the full force of the Sheriff’s Office to investigate every and all allegations of inappropriate conduct with children so that the perpetrator, if guilty, can be brought to justice and duly held accountable."

