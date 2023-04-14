Burger King shooting: Milwaukee man sentenced for murder

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for playing a part in a staged robbery that led to the death of a 16-year-old in January 2022.

Antoine Edwards, 42, pleaded guilty in February to murder. Possession of a firearm by a felon and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child and death as a consequence were dismissed. In addition to prison time, Edwards was sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

Court filings say, Edwards, his daughter and 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell planned the Jan. 2 robbery of the restaurant at 51st and Capitol. Police say Edwards tried to climb through the drive-thru window with a handgun.

At one point, a co-worker, Derrick Ellis, who was not in on the heist, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots, which ultimately led to Harris-Brazell's death.

Niesha Harris-Brazell

A Milwaukee police detective said surveillance shows the moments leading up to her death.

"As he sticks his body through, he’s armed with a dark-colored handgun, which he has in his right hand," said Detective Brian Maciejewski.

Detective Maciejewski reviewed surveillance from inside the Burger King the night of the shooting. Prosecutors say Edwards told police the 16-year-old was in on the planned robbery, but the detective said surveillance shows Harris-Brazell refusing to give up money from the register and appearing to scream for help.

That's when investigators say her co-worker fired a gun.

"You see a muzzle flash, and you see what are believed to be spent casings fall to the ground," said Maciejewski. "He’s distraught about it. He walks over to our victim, and he notices she is shot."