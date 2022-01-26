Milwaukee Burger King murder, alleged robber to enter plea

A Milwaukee man accused of playing a part in a staged robbery that led to the death of a 16-year-old appeared in court Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Antoine Edwards

Antoine Edwards faces charges of felony murder, intentionally contribute/delinquency/death and possession of a firearm by a felon. In court Wednesday, Edwards waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial. An arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 22. Cash bond was set at $100,000 when he made his initial court appearance on Jan. 16. On that day, he was also in court in a separate case filed Jan. 13, charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, with $5,000 cash bond set in that case.

He's not allowed to have access to a gun.

Niesha Harris-Brazell

Court filings say Edwards, his daughter and 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell planned the Jan. 2 robbery of the restaurant at 51st and Capitol. Police say Edwards tried to climb through the drive-thru window with a handgun.

At one point, a co-worker, Derrick Ellis, who was not in on the heist, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots, which ultimately led to Harris-Brazell's death.

Derrick Ellis

Milwaukee police said Ellis turned himself in on Jan. 10.

He faces one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon/explosive and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, and cash bond was set at $30,000.