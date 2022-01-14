Burger King shooting victim fundraiser; organizer doesn’t regret

The man captured on surveillance video reaching through a drive-thru window at a Milwaukee Burger King restaurant is now charged – and the criminal complaint indicates he, his daughter, and the victim in this case, 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell, were all part of a plan to stage a robbery of the restaurant.

Fundraisers were created to support Harris-Brazell's family after the shooting, generating more than $40,000. A local restaurateur who led fundraising efforts spoke to FOX6 News about the new development in the case.

"It wasn’t the news I wanted to hear, but I don’t regret it," said Omar Shaikh.

Shaikh sprang into action when he heard of the 16-year-old's death almost two weeks ago, raising thousands for her family.

"I can't imagine how it feels to have a 16-year-old daughter, granddaughter die," Shaikh said. "It's tragic."

When Shaikh learned of the alleged robbery staging, including Harris-Brazell's alleged role, he said he was heartbroken – but not discouraged about what he did.

"You still have a family who lost a 16-year-old daughter. I know a lot of families that live in certain areas don’t have reserves, don’t have money for a funeral," said Shaikh. "I think the heart was in the right place, and that family is suffering right now."

Big hitters like the Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich and Green Bay Packers icon Donald Driver were among those who donated.

"All their hearts were in the right place. Something tragic happened, and they wanted to help," said Shaikh. "I feel blessed that I have a lot of friends that would step up in those situations."

Shaikh said he hopes that this situation does not discourage people from being generous in the future.

"There’s tragedies happening every day, and there’s people that are living in unfortunate situations," said Shaikh. "We just need to continue to open our hearts up and try to be as helpful as we can."

Shaikh said no one has asked for their donation back and, frankly, does not know how he would get money back to donors at this point.

FOX6 News reached out to the acting mayor's office regarding the case development and was told that there will be no comments at this time.