Burger King fatal shooting: Milwaukee restauranteur helps victim's family

A prominent Milwaukee restaurant owner is helping raise money for the family of a teenager killed while working at Burger King.

Thousands of dollars have been raised to help the family of Niesha Harris-Brazell. It has brought some comfort to the family as police search for the 16-year-old's killer.

"It hit home for me. I have a daughter that is turning 16 next month," said Milwaukee restaurant owner and developer Omar Shaikh.

Harris-Brazell was shot and killed by a robbery suspect Sunday night, Jan. 2. The teen was working as a cashier at the Burger King near Capitol Drive and Fond du Lac Avenue when it happened.

"This girl, I’m hearing is a good student, good person. Very disciplined and was working to help herself and her family," Shaikh said.

The death captured the attention of Shaikh who wanted to make a difference. He took to Twitter, selling seats at $1,000 each, to an upscale dinner at his restaurant, Carnevor.

"What started with five seats, people kept coming forward, so we made it ten seats. Beyond that people have said hey I want to donate $1000," Shaikh said.

"When I saw the tweet, it was instantaneous. I said Omar, where can we send our money?" said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

Schlesinger and two of his colleagues stepped up to help.

"It's not going to bring her back. But maybe it provides a little support for the family at a difficult time," Schlesinger said.

As police search for Harris-Brazell's killer, a GoFundMe has grown to more than $24,0000. Those donations are more acts of kindness from a community touched by tragedy.

"As leaders we need to step up during these times and help as much as we can," Shaikh said.

"Maybe she would have found a cure for cancer, maybe she would have been President of the United States," Schlesinger said.

A date for the benefit dinner has not been set.

Milwaukee police have made an arrest in connection with this case.

But they are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information related to this case is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.