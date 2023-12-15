Bucks, Make-A-Wish welcome kids to practice: 'Really exciting'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Make-A-Wish granted the wishes of eight children Friday, Dec. 15 – including three kids who traveled from Greece.
The kids got to watch the Bucks practice before meeting with players and coaches.
"My experience was really exciting," said 12-year-old Julian Burger, who traveled from New York. "We got to watch the players play, and I got some tips from some of the players – really helpful on my game – and I'm really excited to watch the game tomorrow, because I watched the practice and see how they perform."
Before practice, each child signed a single-day contract with Bucks general manager Jon Horst and Bucks and Fiserv Forum president Peter Feigin.